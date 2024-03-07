Celebrate Spring Blake with K95.5

K95.5 is turning Spring Break into Spring BLAKE. That’s right – when one of your favorite Oklahomans throws a big ALL FOR THE HALL party in your backyard, you celebrate.

We have 10 pairs of tickets to see Blake Shelton and his famous friends at the BOK Center and we are giving them away on-air all Spring Break long. Tune into Cait & Bradley the weeks of March 11th and 18th and you will have a chance to win a pair of tickets. Be the 10th caller when you hear the cue, to call cross your fingers that you’re the lucky winner!

Happy Spring BLAKE from K95.5!

©2024 Cox Media Group