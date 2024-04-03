Check out the #ROCKTHEBLOCK with K95.5 and HunterGirl

The free show is right before Tim McGraw’s April 13th show at the BOK Center.

HunterGirl Street Party

K95.5 is proud to be the music host of the #ROCKTHEBLOCK party before the Tim McGraw concert on Saturday, April 13th. HunterGirl will take the stage right outside the BOK Center. The street at 4th and Denver will be blocked off and you can catch HunterGirl at 4:30 p.m. for a free performance. concert. You don’t need tickets to the show to attend the concert. The #ROCKTHEBLOCK party includes other attractions including ax throwing, beverages and food and other surprises. Stop by the K95.5 booth when you are there to say hi! Click here to learn more about the concert.

