Check out the #ROCKTHEBLOCK with K95.5 and Kylie Morgan

K95.5 is proud to be the music host of the #ROCKTHEBLOCK party before the All for the Hall concert on Saturday, March 30th. Kylie Morgan is coming back to her home state to play a free concert before the Blake Shelton concert. The free street party starts at 5:00 p.m. outside the BOK Center at 4rd and Denver. You don’t need tickets to the show to attend the concert. Stop by the K95.5 booth when you are there to say hi and win tickets for a future BOK Center show! Click here to learn more about the concert.

