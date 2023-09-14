CONCERT UPDATE: Dan + Shay and more are coming to Oklahoma

Dan + Shay are heading back on tour in 2024 and they are bringing their “The Heartbreak On The Map Tour” to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday, March 9th. Opening for the guys will be Hailey Whitters and Tulsa’s very own Ben Rector.

Date: Saturday, March 9th

