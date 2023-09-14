CONCERT UPDATE: Dan + Shay and more are coming to Oklahoma

You can see them on March 9th at the Paycom Center

Dan + Shay are coming to Oklahoma

Dan + Shay are heading back on tour in 2024 and they are bringing their “The Heartbreak On The Map Tour” to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday, March 9th. Opening for the guys will be Hailey Whitters and Tulsa’s very own Ben Rector.

Concert Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 9th
  • Time: 7:00 PM
  • Location: Paycom Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22nd at 10 AM
  • Get Tickets
  • Map Of The Paycom Center

