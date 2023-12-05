CONCERT UPDATE: Gary Allan is coming to Tulsa

Gary Allan Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 25, 2023 Gary Allan hit the stage at the AT&T Center for the final concert of the 2023 San Antonio Rodeo! He and his band bring all the energy and songs, and the place was packed! Such a great show, and a fantastic was to wrap up Rodeo! (Johnnie Walker)

Gary Allan just announced he’s coming back to Tulsa for a show at Hard Rock Live on Friday, April 5th and we have your shot at a pair of tickets below.

Concert Info

Date: Friday, April 5th

Friday, April 5th Time: 8 PM

8 PM Location: Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10 AM

