CONCERT UPDATE: Gary Allan is coming to Tulsa

Gary Allan just announced he’s coming back to Tulsa for a show at Hard Rock Live on Friday, April 5th and we have your shot at a pair of tickets below.
Concert Info
- Date: Friday, April 5th
- Time: 8 PM
- Location: Hard Rock Live
- Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10 AM
- Get Tickets
- Map of Hard Rock Live
Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets Below
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins December 5, 2023, and ends April 1, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.
*Alcohol and gratuity are not included.
©2023 Cox Media Group