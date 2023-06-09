CONCERT UPDATE: Parker McCollum & Corey Kent are coming to Tulsa

You can see them along with Catie Offerman at the BOK Center on December 30th

Parker McCollum & Corey Kent are coming to Tulsa

Parker McCollum just announced he’s hitting the road again this Winter and he’s bringing Bixby’s very own Corey Kent along with him on tour. Catie Offerman will be joining the guys on tour when they come to the BOK Center on Saturday, December 30th.

Concert Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 30th
  • Time: 7:30 PM
  • Location: The BOK Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of The BOK Center


©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!