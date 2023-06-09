CONCERT UPDATE: Parker McCollum & Corey Kent are coming to Tulsa

Parker McCollum just announced he’s hitting the road again this Winter and he’s bringing Bixby’s very own Corey Kent along with him on tour. Catie Offerman will be joining the guys on tour when they come to the BOK Center on Saturday, December 30th.

Concert Info

Date: Saturday, December 30th

Saturday, December 30th Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM Location: The BOK Center

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM

Get Tickets

