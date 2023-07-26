Day of Hope Offers School Supplies & More

2023 Day of Hope

Owasso First Assembly will host its annual Day of Hope on Saturday, August 5th.  The event runs from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and is a community event designed to help prepare students and families for the upcoming school year.  Backpacks, school supplies and groceries are some of the items that will be distributed.  All services are free and open to the public, but students must be present to receive the school supplies.

The Owasso First Assembly is located at 9341 N. 129th E. Ave. in Owasso.  Click here to learn more.

