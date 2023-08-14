Disney’s Aladdin Comes to the Tulsa PAC

Celebrity Attractions is bringing Disney’s Aladdin to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center this fall and tickets are now on sale. The hit Broadway musical comedy will run in Tulsa from Tuesday, September 26th through Sunday, October 1st. There are evening and matinee showtimes available.

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film, sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. The production features a full score, including the five songs from the from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack. Aladdin is also among the Top 20 longest running plays in Broadway history.

Click here to learn more about show times and how to grab your tickets before they are gone.

