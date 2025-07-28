Drake Milligan to headline the Jimmy L Dean Fundraiser at the Cain’s Ballroom. See Drake Milligan at the historic Cain’s Ballroom October 9th.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake Milligan performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Drake Milligan will headline the Jimmy L Dean annual fundraiser October 9th at the historic Cain’s Ballroom. This event will raise scholarship dollars for Oklahoma youth.

The Jimmie L. Dean Scholarship Foundation, Inc. was established in 2008 from the generous gift of Jimmie L. Dean for one simple reason: to help reduce the “brain drain” and keep Oklahoma students in Oklahoma. Their purpose is to contribute to this by providing educational support for the next generation of productive Oklahomans by helping to move the state forward. This critical investment in these young citizens is to help them to complete their post high school education and help them become an asset to the Sooner state without being burdened by an anchor of debt hindering their ability to contribute to this state’s economy fully.

