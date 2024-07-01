Exclusive K95.5 Kane Brown Ticket Discount

The deal is good until July 7th for his show in Arlington, TX

Kane Brown in Arlington 2024

K95.5 is partnering with Kane Brown to give you an exclusive ticket special for his upcoming show in Arlington, TX this fall. Kane will be playing at Globe Life Field for his In The Air Tour on Saturday, September 14th and K95.5 wants to send your family there to see him for just $95.50. That’s right – four tickets for less than $100.

Here’s how it works:

Click here to visit the show’s ticketing website Use the offer code K955JULY4 when checking out.*

The offer is good through Sunday, July 7th.

*additional fees may apply. While supplies last.

Cole Swindell, Locash and Raelynn will also be taking the stage during this tour stop.

