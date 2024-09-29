Find Spooky Fun in Green Country

Green Country offers lots of festivities and frights during Halloween season. We have your full list of places to check out if you are looking for something to do with your family.

Pumpkin Patches

Family-friendly events and festivals

Haunted houses, attractions, and tours

Doaksville Candlelight Tours - October 11 and 12 at the Doaksville Archaeological Site in Fort Towson. This year’s Doaksville Candlelight Tours will focus on the first five years of Cantonment Towson from the perspective of nearby Doaksville. The scenes will draw from true events from the time, including a scandal that connected Cantonment Towson with New York.

Haunted Plantation - On October 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, and November 1-2 in Coweta. Features an interactive hayride, haunted mazes, games, movies, fire pits, food, and music.

Hex House – October 6 to November 2 in Tulsa. Hex House, an intense multi-element walkthrough haunted attraction, was recently rated as one of the scariest haunted houses nationwide. Tickets are currently on sale online .

Psycho Path Haunted Attraction – On October 4-5,11-12, 18-19, 25-26, and November 1-2. Psycho Path offers "Hollywood-caliber scenes and over 40 acres of wooded terror". Tickets are available online .

Spook Light - This attraction is open year-round and is located on East 50 Road in Peoria. Travelers from across the state and nation reported sightings of a flickering light appearing over the countryside of this area, and many can drive out to the spot to look for the "Spook Light".

TFA Twilight Tour - October 24 in Tulsa. On this tour you'll learn more about several historic buildings in The Tulsa Arts District and hear tales of their ghostly inhabitants.

- October 24 in Tulsa. On this tour you’ll learn more about several historic buildings in The Tulsa Arts District and hear tales of their ghostly inhabitants. Tulsa Spirit Tours - The Haunted Tulsa Bus Tour has tour dates from mid to late October and Haunted Pub Crawl has dates set for November 8 and 16 in Tulsa. The Haunted Bus Tour takes customers through the streets of Tulsa while telling ghost stories, urban legends, and a sorted history of the city. The Haunted Pub Crawl is a “spirit-filled” tour that includes ghost stories and alcoholic refreshments.

Adult activities

