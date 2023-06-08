Planning your own 4th of July celebration? Fireworks at the Castle of Muskogee are back with hundreds of options from fountains to reloadable fireworks to sparklers and more. Visit the castle between June 15th and July 4th to browse a large selection of fireworks for every type of celebration.

The Castle allows you to pick your own novelty fireworks or knowledgeable employees can help create a custom assortment to meet your needs and budget.

The indoor air conditioned show room will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. daily. Click here to learn more about the offerings and how you can ask a question before you start shopping.

