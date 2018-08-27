Now Playing
Posted: August 27, 2018

Flight Night Back to School STEM Expo

The Flight Night Back to School STEM Expo presented by OERB and Tulsa Tech and  powered by Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance, Cox Media Group and the Tulsa State Fair is part science fair, part county fair, part career fair and all fun!


This hands-on, curiosity-driven event is created to ignite a love of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in middle school students. 

 

Join us on Friday, September 14th for a day will be filled with opportunities to learn and explore through live and interactive presentations as students make their way through a dozen uniquely themed zones. 

 

Each zone will incorporate different industries that rely on STEM elements to be successful. 

 

Get complete event information here.

