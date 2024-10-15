Free "MJ the Musical" Master Class

MJ The Musical

Tulsa Theatre Works is partnering with Celebrity Attractions to present “We Wanna ROCK With YOU!” this Friday.  The event is a free and immersive dance masterclass led by the Croix Diienno, the “MJ The Musical” National Tour’s Assistance Dance Captain.  He will lead participants through an energetic warmup, followed by choreography from “Smooth Criminal.”  This event is open to people of all ages who enjoy moving around and trying something new.

The FREE event will be Friday, October 16th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church at 301 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74119

The event is free, but registration is requested.  Click here to save your spot at this high energy event.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!