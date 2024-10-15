Free "MJ the Musical" Master Class

Tulsa Theatre Works is partnering with Celebrity Attractions to present “We Wanna ROCK With YOU!” this Friday. The event is a free and immersive dance masterclass led by the Croix Diienno, the “MJ The Musical” National Tour’s Assistance Dance Captain. He will lead participants through an energetic warmup, followed by choreography from “Smooth Criminal.” This event is open to people of all ages who enjoy moving around and trying something new.

The FREE event will be Friday, October 16th from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church at 301 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK 74119

The event is free, but registration is requested. Click here to save your spot at this high energy event.

