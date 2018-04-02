K95.5 and The St Jude Dream Home

K95.5, our sister station Mix96.5 and Fox23 are teaming up with St Jude Research Hospital to once again help fight cancer and save kids’ lives. The 2018 Dream Home giveaway is your chance to win a beautiful home.

Quick Facts About The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home

Built By Epic Custom Homes

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3-car garage, approximately 4,000 square feet

$600,000 Estimated Value

Modern Contemporary Design

Unique master bath suite with freestanding tub in shower area

Second floor balcony inside and out with great room overlook

Downstairs Media Room for entertainment.

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.® And because of the support of people like you, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home will be given away on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 and only 11,000 tickets will be available for purchase so get yours now at https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/tulsa.html.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets will officially go on sale starting Friday, March 30th, 2018. Everyone who purchases their tickets on March 30th, 2018 will be entered to win a Double Halo Pendant, values at $4,000, courtesy of Israel Diamond Supply.

Early Bird PrizeTickets purchased by Friday, April 27, 2018 are eligible to win a flyaway trip to Denver to See Luke Bryan and Sam Hunt, on August 4th at Sports Authority Field at Mile High courtesy of K95.5

Bonus PrizeTickets purchased by Friday, June 1 are eligible to win a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox FWD LS, courtesy of Route 66 Chevrolet.

Even More Prizes Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more the prizes include:

$1,000 Visa Gift Card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving & Storage

Aresso ®SmartTouch® Technology kitchen facet in Stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo®

Fondue for a year, valued at $1,200, courtesy of the Melting Pot®

$1,000 Shaw Floors gift card

Couples Weekend Getaway, courtesy of the Ambassador Hotel Tulsa

Open House Prize

Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House you can register to win $10,000 shopping spree at FFO Home.

You can visit the dream house every weekend from May 17th, 2018 through June 17th, 2018. The house is open Saturdays 9am – 5pm and Sundays noon – 5pm

For more information or to purchase your tickets visit https://www.stjude.org/give/dream-home/tulsa.html