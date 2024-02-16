Go Wild at the Tulsa Zoo

The Tulsa Zoo Run is back and is your opportunity to run wild at one of Tulsa’s signature attractions. 2024 marks the 54th year of the Ascension St. John Zoo Run provided by Community Care, making it the second oldest running event in Tulsa. On Saturday, April 20th, participants can run through the Tulsa Zoo in a 10k, 5k or 1 mile Fun Run distances.

Registration is now open and all entry fees include a race t-shirt, race bib, finisher medal, access to post-race hospitality area and free entry into the zoo afterwards. Click here to learn more about the race route, how to register and group discounts race organizers are offering.

