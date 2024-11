Green Country Celebrates the Holidays

The holidays are here and that means tons of fun festival activities for the whole family. Below is a list of local parades to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Jenks Christmas Parade

Main Street Jenks

Saturday, November 23rd

10:00 am

Okemah Christmas Parade

302 West Broadway Street

Monday, December 2nd

6:00 pm

Bristow’s Cowboy Christmas: Parade

Bristow’s Main Street

Thursday, December 5th

6:30 pm

Stillwater Parade of Lights

Downtown Stillwater

Thursday, December 5th

6:30 pm

Okmulgee Festival of Lights Parade

Downtown Okmulgee

Thursday, December 5th

7:00 pm

Wagoner Christmas Parade

Cherokee, South Main

Thursday, December 5th

TBA

Tahlequah Christmas Parade

Muskogee Avenue

Friday, December 6th

6:00 pm

Sand Springs Christmas Parade

Main Street

Friday, December 6th

7:00 pm

Broken Arrow Civitan’s Christmas Parade

South Main Street

Saturday, December 7th

10:00 am

Pawhuska Christmas Parade of Lights

Kieheka Avenue & Main street

Saturday, December 7th

5:30 pm

Claremore Christmas Parade

West Will Rogers Boulevard

Saturday, December 7th

6:00 pm

Coweta Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony

Downtown Coweta

Saturday, December 7th

6:00 pm

Mounds “Hawaiian Christmas” Parade

Downtown Mounds

Saturday, December 7th

6:00 pm

Pryor Christmas Parade

Downtown Pryor

Saturday, December 7th

6:00 pm

Bartlesville Christmas Parade

Downtown Bartlesville

Saturday, December 7th

6:30 pm

Henryetta Christmas Parade

Main Street

Saturday, December 7th

6:30 pm

Mannford “Chuckwagon Christmas” Parade

Downtown Mannford

Saturday, December 7th

7:00 pm

Glenpool BlackGold Christmas Parade

141st Street

Sunday, December 8th

4:00 pm

Inola Christmas Parade of Lights

Commercial Street

Sunday, December 8th

5:00 pm

McAlester’s Christmas Parade

Choctaw Avenue and Cross Streets

Thursday, December 12th

6:30 pm

Holdenville Christmas Parade

Holdenville Main Street

Friday, December 13th

6:30 pm

Owasso Christmas Parade

Smith Farm Marketplace

Saturday, December 14th

9:00 am

Tulsa Christmas Parade

Downtown Tulsa’s Deco District

Saturday, December 14th

11:00 am

Catoosa Christmas Parade - the Sounds of Christmas!

Cherokee Street

Saturday, December 14th

2:00 pm

Nowata Christmas Parade

Downtown Nowata

Saturday, December 14th

4:30 pm

Bixby Christmas Parade

Dawes Street, Downtown Bixby

Saturday, December 14th

5:00 pm

Dewey’s Christmas Parade

Downtown Dewey

Saturday, December 14th

5:30 pm

Collinsville Christmas Parade

Highway 19

Saturday, December 14th

6:00 pm

Cushing Christmas Parade

Broadway Street

Saturday, December 14th

6:00 pm

Grove Christmas Parade

Downtown Business District

Saturday, December 14th

6:00 pm

Sapulpa Christmas Parade of Lights

Main Street & Taft

Saturday, December 14th

6:00 pm

Skiatook Christmas Parade

Main Street

Saturday, December 14th

6:00 pm

