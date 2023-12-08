Happy Holidays from the K95.5 Team

Merry Christmas from all of us at K95.5! We shared some amazing moments together this year:

You helped us raise $1.9 million dollars for St. Jude through our radiothon, Dream Home, AND Walk/Run

This was the year we became BFFs with Jelly Roll and you got to share in the fun at River Spirit

We helped 65 couples decide to go on a 2nd date (we’re not talking about the 75 that chose not to...)

You supported Cait & Bradley as they attended the CMA’s for their Personalities of the Year nomination

We rocked out to some amazing concerts together and even got to spend backstage with you by our side for some!

We got to serve some concessions and get to know you even better

You still loved and supported us in our change era as we switched our number after years of communication

We wouldn’t have been able to have an amazing year without you by our side and we can’t thank you enough for sticking with us!

We hope you have a joyous holiday and thank you for always listening in with us ❤️

©2023 Cox Media Group