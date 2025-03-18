Help Provide Emergency Relief to Wildfire Victims

Oklahoma Wildfire Relief Help Provide Emergency Relief to Wildfire Victims (FOX23.com News Staff)

Hundreds of Oklahomans in Mannford and other communities across Eastern Oklahoma are struggling in the aftermath of last week’s wildfires. Cox Media Group’s Tulsa radio stations --- News 102.3 KRMG, 103.3 The Eagle, K95.5, and Mix 96.5 --- are teaming up with FOX23 and the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma to raise critical funds to provide assistance to our neighbors in need.

The Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma is a component fund of the Tulsa Community Foundation and all of the funds raised will go directly to relief and rebuilding efforts in Mannford and other affected communities in Green Country.

We’ll be in the Southwest corner of LaFortune Park this Wednesday, March 19th, from 6:00am until 6:00pm to take your cash or check donations in person. Online donation link coming soon.


View photos of the damage and destruction caused by these wildfires across Oklahoma

