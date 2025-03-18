Help Provide Emergency Relief to Wildfire Victims

Hundreds of Oklahomans in Mannford and other communities across Eastern Oklahoma are struggling in the aftermath of last week’s wildfires. Cox Media Group’s Tulsa radio stations --- News 102.3 KRMG, 103.3 The Eagle, K95.5, and Mix 96.5 --- are teaming up with FOX23 and the Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma to raise critical funds to provide assistance to our neighbors in need.

The Disaster Relief Fund for Eastern Oklahoma is a component fund of the Tulsa Community Foundation and all of the funds raised will go directly to relief and rebuilding efforts in Mannford and other affected communities in Green Country.

We’ll be in the Southwest corner of LaFortune Park this Wednesday, March 19th, from 6:00am until 6:00pm to take your cash or check donations in person. Online donation link coming soon.





View photos of the damage and destruction caused by these wildfires across Oklahoma

0 of 95 Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A homeowner searches his home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Residents look over a burned out truck which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A homeowner searches his home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Volunteers from Victory Church distribute food to first responders and residents affected by yesterday's wildfires on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma YALE, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 17: A sign in front of the fire department warns residents of the risk of wildfires on March 17, 2025 in Yale, Oklahoma. High winds throughout most of the state will keep the risk of wildfires elevated throughout the day today and tomorrow. On March 14, wildfires fueled by another high wind event burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A resident gets help searching her home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma YALE, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 17: A sign in front of the fire department warns residents of the risk of wildfires on March 17, 2025 in Yale, Oklahoma. High winds throughout most of the state will keep the risk of wildfires elevated throughout the day today and tomorrow. On March 14, wildfires fueled by another high wind event burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Residents search for salvageable items after their home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Shelli Myers visits her home for the first time since it was destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of a row of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of a row of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Delbert James Frost recovers items from his mother's home after it was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Mike Cavenah (L), a school teacher, salvages items from his home, which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire, with the help of his former student Doug Prill on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A resident gets help searching her home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A homeowner searches her home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A basketball hoop sits in front of a home that was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Items salvaged from a home after it was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire sit in the driveway on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A burned out vehicle sits in the garage of a home that was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: A Jeep sits alongside a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish a hotspot at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Family members help a homeowner search for salvageable possessions after their home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Residents clean up damage and recover salvageable items from a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jake Cuellar searches for salvageable items after his home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jessi searches her home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Mike Cavenah salvages items from his home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters survey damage to a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire as they continue to extinguish hotspots on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: A flag hangs outside of a home owned by a school teacher and former Marine which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters survey damage to a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire as they continue to extinguish hotspots on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A vehicle sits in the driveway of a home that was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jessi searches her home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Carmen Myers stands in front of her family's home after it was destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of a home destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jake Cuellar searches for salvageable possessions after his home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A homeowner searches his home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A vehicle sits in the driveway of a home that was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Family members help a homeowner search for salvageable possessions after their home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Items salvaged from a home that was destroyed during Friday's wildfires sit in the home's driveway on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Doug Prill helps his former school teacher salvage items from his home after it was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: An aerial view of homes destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: The remains of a car sit outside a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Firefighters extinguish hotspots at a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Residents look over a burned out truck which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jessi walks past her son's dirt bike as she searches through the ashes of her home after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Clark holds his shotgun which he found in the ashes of his home after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Three-year-old Owen Johnson looks at damage to his home, which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire, as he walks with his grandfather Keith Wright on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Residents look over a home which was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of a home destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: The remains of a boat sit outside a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jessi and Clark search through the ashes of their home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An address marker sits in the driveway of a home that was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Steven Myers and his daughter Carmen visit their home after it was destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jake Cuellar searches for salvageable items after his home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: A baby carriage sits in front of a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Zach Johnson salvages items from his home after it was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jessi, holds a baseball bat which she purchased recently for her son in the ashes of her home after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Family members help a homeowner search for salvageable possessions after their home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Jake Cuellar searches for salvageable items after his home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Zach Johnson and his son Owen salvage items from their home after it was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A fire hydrant sits in the midst of grass scorched during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: A lawnmower sits behind a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: A homeowner surverys damage to his home after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma MANNFORD, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 15: Zach Johnson and his son Owen salvage items from their home after it was destroyed by yesterday's wildfire on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Family members help a homeowner search for salvageable possessions after their home was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of a home destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of a home destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor. Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires fueled by high winds burned around 170,000 acres and damaged 293 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Multiple Wildfires Burn Throughout Oklahoma STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: Items salvaged from a home that was destroyed during Friday's wildfires sit in the front yard on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Governor Kevin Stitt said that the wildfires, fueled by high winds, burned around 170,000 acres and damaged well over 200 homes and structures in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)





©2025 Cox Media Group