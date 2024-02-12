Help Us Name K95.5′s Dragonfly at the Tulsa Zoo!

K95.5 is getting a bug! When the Tulsa Zoo opens its BUGS exhibit this March, K95.5 will have a giant dragonfly on display. The K95.5 team can’t agree on a name so we are taking it to our listeners.

Between now and February 21st, log in below and tell us what you think we should name it.

After February 26th through March 8th we will create a new survey where you can vote for the top three names. Then tune in on March 11th and Cait and Bradley will announce the winner.

Be sure to find the K95.5 dragonfly when the BUGS exhibit opens on March 14th. The exhibit features 19 giant animatronic bugs and will be at the Tulsa Zoo through September 2nd. Click here to learn more and get your tickets ahead of your visit.

