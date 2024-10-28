K95.5 Launches Christmas for the Troops

K95.5 is turning its thoughts overseas this holiday season as we honor the brave men and women serving abroad and away from family and friends during this festive time. K95.5 is teaming up with Communication Federal Credit Union and the Broken Arrow Blue Star Mothers to collect items to include in care packages to be sent to servicemen and women around the world. The unrest overseas means more servicemen and women are being deployed and those that are already deployed are having their orders extended through the holidays. Now is the time for K95.5 Green Country listeners to step up and show its support.
Ways to donate:
Online:
Click here to make a tax deductible donation to the Broken Arrow Blue Star Moms.
In Person:
November 11th
16837 S. Hwy. 75, Glenpool, OK 74033
More times and locations coming soon!
At Communication Federal Credit Union:
All Communication Federal Credit Union locations will be accepting donations. Click here to find a list of their available locations and hours.
Next time you are at the store, please consider grabbing one of the items on the Broken Arrow Blue Star Mothers packing list below:
Pasta – canned, pop top, ready to eat
Soup – canned, pop top, ready to eat
Tuna – chicken or salmon pouches
Squeeze fruit (small package)
Beef jerky – individual packages
Granola/Breakfast bars
Cracker sandwiches
Pop Tarts Fruit snacks
Ramen noodles – packets, not bowls
Fast food sauce/spice packets
Salt/pepper packets
Sunflower seeds/trail mix – individual packages
Coffee – individual serving, but not K cups
Bigelow Tea – individually wrapped
Hot chocolate – individual packets
Powdered drink mixes – individual packets
Electrolyte Drink Mixes - individual packets
Spiced apple cider – individual packets
Non Chocolate Candy – individually wrapped
Sugar/Sweetener/Creamer – individual packets
Baby wipes, unscented – 80 count or smaller
Foot powder, travel size
Eye drops, small size
Chap stick
Dental floss
Toothpaste, travel size
Shampoo/condition, travel size
Disposable razors
Toilet paper
Tylenol/Advil/Aleve/Equate– small bottle
Cough drops
Band-Aids
AA batteries
Ziplock bags - snack, sandwich, gallon
Pens/ mechanical pencils
Notebook paper
Stick deodorant/antiperspirant
Travel size location
Magazines
Puzzle books
Deck of cards/card games
Blank birthday cards
Want to include a message of hope and support while they are stationed overseas? Enter your information below and it will be included in a box that is shipped to Oklahomans stationed overseas.
Last year K95.5 listeners collected enough items to send more than 1,000 boxes to Oklahoma military personnel overseas. Our goal is to double it in 2024.
Thank you in advance for helping us send some Green Country love to our men and women overseas.
©2024 Cox Media Group