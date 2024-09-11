Join K95.5 at The Pump Bar for 91 ATE Day!

K95.5 is celebrating 918 Day the only way it knows how – with great food, local live music, and friends. 918 Day is officially becoming 91 ATE Day for K95.5 and The Pump Bar and you are invited to join us!

On Wednesday, September 18th stop by The Pump Bar at 602 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa OK between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and join Cait & Bradley for lunch and a chance to win one of 10 pairs of Cole Swindell tickets! Cole Swindell will be performing at The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort the next day.

The Pump is offering us a special K95.5 special for the day. For $9.55 you can get a smash burger and an order of tots* or fries. The Pump is also offering 91 ATE day drink specials. $1 off all local beers: 918 Cerveza, Tulsa Flag, Crispy Boy, and This Land.

Make plans to head out to The Pump for lunch with K95.5 on 91 ATE day and try and win a pair of tickets to see Cole Swindell!

*The K95.5 special includes plain tots and upgrading to the trashy or boujee tots will include a small upcharge.

