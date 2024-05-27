Juneteenth is Coming Back to Town

Juneteenth 2024

Juneteenth is returning to Tulsa with a bang this year! At this festival, guests get a chance at a two-night experience, with a block party full of live entertainment, food, and likeminded individuals surrounding them with love. They will also be hosting wellness classes, an art exhibition, and even an interactive art installation for the entire family to enjoy. This community funded festival will be hosted on the historical Greenwood Ave, and runs from June 13th – 15th, 2024. For more information about the festival, click here.

