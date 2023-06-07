Win Tickets To K95.5 LIVE with Jelly Roll

K95.5 Tulsa’s New Country Leader is bringing back the K95 Live Concert Series with its largest show yet. “Son Of A Sinner” singer Jelly Roll is coming to play an exclusive acoustic concert for K95.5 listeners on June 22nd at 8 PM and we want to give you an opportunity to see him perform up close and personal.

There are 3 ways to grab a pair of tickets to see Jelly perform in The Cove at the River Spirit Casino:

LISTEN TO WIN TICKETS Listen to K95.5 at 8 AM, 12 PM, and 2 PM each weekday for the cue to call. The 10th caller will win a pair of tickets to the show. Buy Tickets Buy tickets at THIS LINK Donate To One Of Jelly Roll’s Favorite Charities K95.5 is helping to support one of Jelly Roll’s favorite charities: Impact Youth Outreach. Two tickets, front, and center at the June 22nd concert, will be reserved for the person who donates the most to this organization. You can make a personal donation or share your link with your friends and family for their support. Click here to set up your site and make a donation. The donation window for this contest will end at 12:00 p.m. on June 20th.

The Cove is a 21+ venue. No exceptions will be made.

The Jelly Roll K95 Live concert would not be possible without the support of River Spirit Casino Resort.

Winners will receive information about the show location and additional details via email the week of the show.

Good luck from K95.5.

