Donate to the K95.5 Cares For St. Jude Kids Radiothon

TULSA, Okla. — The annual K95.5 Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon is happening Wednesday, February 12th, and Thursday, February 13th.

Communication Federal Credit Union is partnering with Tulsa’s New Country Leader to share stories about local families who have benefitted from the work being done at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

K95.5 will share the stories of St. Jude families this week to help the hospital raise money.

Here is how you can donate

By Phone: 1-800-516-7771

By Text: Text HOPE to 785833

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. Everything they do is centered on finding cures and saving children. And families never receive a bill from St. Jude. They pay for treatment, travel, housing,g and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

By sharing their knowledge freely and exchanging ideas openly, they’re inspiring more collaboration between doctors and researchers worldwide, and, as a result, more lifesaving treatments for children everywhere. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rates from 20 percent to 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago. And they are working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 90 percent in the next decade. They won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because most of their funding comes from individual supporters, no family pays St. Jude for anything. This unique structure gives them the freedom to focus on what matters most – finding cures and saving children. At St. Jude, we won’t give up. We do everything possible to end childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

