K95.5 Celebrates Pi Day With Mazzio’s Pizza

Get a large pizza and a family style ranch for $9.55 all day on March 14th

K95.5 National Pi Day Special

K95.5 is celebrating Pi Day (3.14) by giving its listeners a special deal on a Mazzio’s Pizza pie!

All day on March 14th, K95.5 listeners can get a large, one-topping pizza and a family style ranch for $9.55.

Here’s how you claim the deal:  visit mazzios.com, submit your order and then type K95 into the promo code and the discount will be applied to your order.

This deal is good for multiple pizzas.

Thank you to Mazzio’s Pizza for helping us celebrate Pi Day in the most delicious way!

