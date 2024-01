Bixby’s own Corey Kent is celebrating his 30th birthday with Green Country fans at a concert at Cain’s Ballroom. The show will be on Friday, June 21st. This is an all ages show.

ONLY on K95.5 – score your tickets to the show before it opens to the public. The exclusive K95.5 presale code is good on January 11th from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. CLICK HERE and enter COREYONK95 and you can secure your tickets early.

