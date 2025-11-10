K95.5 to host 2025 Christmas for the Troops

Help us help our troops! K95.5 has partnered with the Blue Star Mothers to make sure that our troops have some comforts from home this holiday season. Let’s show them how grateful we are by donating much needed items that will make their lives a little more comfortable.

There are several ways to donate! If you are an online shopper, here is a direct link to their Amazon list, and the items will be shipped directly to the Blue Star Mothers for Packaging. Blue Star Mothers - Amazon Wish List

If you prefer to shop in person, the list of items needed is below and you can drop them off at any of the locations listed.

HOW TO DONATE

LIVE REMOTES:

Thursday, November 20th | 3p - 5p Communication Federal Credit Union | 108 E 8th St, Tulsa, OK

Tuesday, December 2nd | 3p - 5p Communication Federal Credit Union | 12312 E 86th St N, Owasso, OK

Friday, December 5th | 6a - 6p Broken Arrow Veterans Center | 1117 S Main St, Broken Arrow, OK

ANY TIME DONATIONS:

Zoellner Media Group (formerly Cox Media Group)

Donations accepted November 10th - December 5th

2625 S Memorial Drive, Tulsa OK | Monday - Friday | 8:30am - 4:30pm

List of items needed:

Food Items:

granola/breakfast bars

rice krispie treats

dried fruit snacks - individual serving

oatmeal single serve packs

sandwich crackers i.e. peanut butter, cheese

sunflower seeds/trail mix/ peanuts - individual servings

pop tarts

candy - individually wrapped

gum

pudding cups

Drink Items:

coffee - individual servings NO K-CUPS

tea - individually wrapped

powdered drink mixes - individual packets

hot chocolate/apple cider - individual packets

dry creamer - single serve packets

sugar/sweetener - single serve packets

fast food condiment single serve packets

Non-Food Items:

baby wipes - unscented and alcohol free

foot powder - travel size

eye drops - small size

lip balm/chapstick

dental floss

toothpaste - travel size

shampoo/conditioner - travel size

disposable razors

toilet paper

tylenol/advil/ibuprofen - 40 count bottles

cough drops - individually wrapped

socks - crew/boot style

notepads - pocket size 3x5

AA batteries

ziplock baggies - snack/sandwich/quart size ONLY

band-aids

