K95.5 to host 2025 Christmas for the Troops

Help us help our troops! K95.5 has partnered with the Blue Star Mothers to make sure that our troops have some comforts from home this holiday season. Let’s show them how grateful we are by donating much needed items that will make their lives a little more comfortable.
There are several ways to donate! If you are an online shopper, here is a direct link to their Amazon list, and the items will be shipped directly to the Blue Star Mothers for Packaging. Blue Star Mothers - Amazon Wish List
If you prefer to shop in person, the list of items needed is below and you can drop them off at any of the locations listed.
HOW TO DONATE
LIVE REMOTES:
Thursday, November 20th | 3p - 5p Communication Federal Credit Union | 108 E 8th St, Tulsa, OK
Tuesday, December 2nd | 3p - 5p Communication Federal Credit Union | 12312 E 86th St N, Owasso, OK
Friday, December 5th | 6a - 6p Broken Arrow Veterans Center | 1117 S Main St, Broken Arrow, OK
ANY TIME DONATIONS:
Zoellner Media Group (formerly Cox Media Group)
Donations accepted November 10th - December 5th
2625 S Memorial Drive, Tulsa OK | Monday - Friday | 8:30am - 4:30pm
List of items needed:
Food Items:
- granola/breakfast bars
- rice krispie treats
- dried fruit snacks - individual serving
- oatmeal single serve packs
- sandwich crackers i.e. peanut butter, cheese
- sunflower seeds/trail mix/ peanuts - individual servings
- pop tarts
- candy - individually wrapped
- gum
- pudding cups
Drink Items:
- coffee - individual servings NO K-CUPS
- tea - individually wrapped
- powdered drink mixes - individual packets
- hot chocolate/apple cider - individual packets
- dry creamer - single serve packets
- sugar/sweetener - single serve packets
- fast food condiment single serve packets
Non-Food Items:
- baby wipes - unscented and alcohol free
- foot powder - travel size
- eye drops - small size
- lip balm/chapstick
- dental floss
- toothpaste - travel size
- shampoo/conditioner - travel size
- disposable razors
- toilet paper
- tylenol/advil/ibuprofen - 40 count bottles
- cough drops - individually wrapped
- socks - crew/boot style
- notepads - pocket size 3x5
- AA batteries
- ziplock baggies - snack/sandwich/quart size ONLY
- band-aids
