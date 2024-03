K95.5 and 10GYM are celebrating the incredible Oklahoma voices that have shaped country music this weekend. Tune in to K95.5 to hear Oklahoma artists like Toby Keith, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and more.

Help us build our play list. Open the K95.5 app and leave an open mic with what you want to hear.

Thanks to 10GYM for helping us honor our hometown artists.

©2024 Cox Media Group