K95.5 hosts a FREE Tucker Wetmore concert at The Cove!

Tucker Wetmore - Tulsa 2025

Nominated for the CMA’s Newcomer of the Year Award for 2025, Tucker Wetmore will play The Cove at River Spirit Casino on Saturday, November 22nd! Doors will open at 6pm and show will start at 7pm. Tickets to this show are FREE! All you need to do is visit a Cox Communications store during one of these times to receive a pair of tickets!

Fresh off of Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken” tour, Allie Colleen will also take the stage, opening for Tucker.

Listen to K95.5 for your chance to win tickets! Or simply visit a Cox Communications store during the following times to receive your pair of tickets for this amazing show!

Ticket Drop Locations:

Saturday, November 1, 2025 | 11am - 1pm Cox Communications | 931 E Kenosha St, Broken Arrow, OK

Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 11am - 1pm Cox Communications | 4965 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105

Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11am - 1pm Cox Communications | 10410 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!