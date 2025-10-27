K95.5 hosts a FREE Tucker Wetmore concert at The Cove!

Nominated for the CMA’s Newcomer of the Year Award for 2025, Tucker Wetmore will play The Cove at River Spirit Casino on Saturday, November 22nd! Doors will open at 6pm and show will start at 7pm. Tickets to this show are FREE! All you need to do is visit a Cox Communications store during one of these times to receive a pair of tickets!

Fresh off of Jelly Roll’s “Beautifully Broken” tour, Allie Colleen will also take the stage, opening for Tucker.

Listen to K95.5 for your chance to win tickets! Or simply visit a Cox Communications store during the following times to receive your pair of tickets for this amazing show!

Ticket Drop Locations:

Saturday, November 1, 2025 | 11am - 1pm Cox Communications | 931 E Kenosha St, Broken Arrow, OK

Saturday, November 8, 2025 | 11am - 1pm Cox Communications | 4965 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105

Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11am - 1pm Cox Communications | 10410 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133

