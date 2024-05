K95.5 is your home for new music, and it keeps coming!

K95.5 celebrating New Music Discovery Thursday this week with Luke Combs. His new single “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” is part of the new soundtrack for Twisters. He wrote it specifically for the movie.

Listen to K95.5 all day this Thursday when we play Combs’ new song every 95 minutes.

Twisters hits theatres on July 19th.

