New Season Alert: Cait & Bradley’s 7:40 Second Date

SAVE THE DATE:  The Cait & Bradley 7:40 a.m. Second Date is back for a new season and it’s one you won’t want to miss! It is jam-packed with gut-busting, eye rolling, head shaking stories from people who just want to give love a second chance. 

On Thursday, September 12th Cait and Bradley will launch the new season.  Tune in every morning at 7:40 a.m. to hear new episodes Monday – Friday until Friday, October 25th.   We will save you the math – that’s 32 straight days of NEW episodes of the popular Cait & Bradley Second Date. 

Tune in and see if Green Country’s funniest daters will have any luck pairing up.

