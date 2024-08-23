New Season Alert: Cait & Bradley’s 7:40 Second Date

SAVE THE DATE: The Cait & Bradley 7:40 a.m. Second Date is back for a new season and it’s one you won’t want to miss! It is jam-packed with gut-busting, eye rolling, head shaking stories from people who just want to give love a second chance.

On Thursday, September 12th Cait and Bradley will launch the new season. Tune in every morning at 7:40 a.m. to hear new episodes Monday – Friday until Friday, October 25th. We will save you the math – that’s 32 straight days of NEW episodes of the popular Cait & Bradley Second Date.

Tune in and see if Green Country’s funniest daters will have any luck pairing up.

