OK GO Market Returns to Tulsa

Shop local on March 23rd.

OK GO Market

The 2024 OK GO Market returns to Tulsa Expo Square on March 23rd. This is Oklahoma’s #1 small business marketplace event, where you can see what 250+ Oklahoma merchants have to offer. This is a chance for local merchants and small businesses to showcase their unique contributions to products made here in the state of Oklahoma to a widespread audience. The OKGO Market combines food, shopping, and makers market into one exciting experience. Products featured will include gifts & novelties, boutique clothing & accessories, art & photography, and natural organics & handmade jewelry. This event is on March 23rd from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and is free to enter. For more information click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!