Oklahoma Comic Con 2024

Oklahoma Comic Con

The 2024 Oklahoma Comic Con is a chance for fans of all forms of media to come together and see the individual interests of others or show off their own with unique cosplays. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the voice behind SpongeBob, voice actor Tom Kenny. There is also a chance to meet the Yellow Power Ranger Karan Ashley, Grey Delisle, the voice behind many female cartoon favorite characters, and many more. This convention will span from August 10th – 11th at the Cox Business Convention Center and tickets are now on sale! For more information, click here.

