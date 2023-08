Calling all good citizens! The Paw Patrol is yelping for help was they face their greatest challenge yet in its Heroes Unite Live Show at the BOK Center. The show is coming the weekend of October 6 – 8th. The show is an interactive live stage show where members of the audience gets to be the heroes as honorary members of the pack. Click here to learn more about the show and how to get your tickets.

©2023 Cox Media Group