Professional Bull Riding is coming to PBR is coming to the BOK Center Friday, January 19 – Saturday, January 20th. The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast Will be nationally televised and will feature the world’s Top 30 bull riders going head-to-head against the most ferocious bucking bulls on the planet. This fierce and thrill-seeking event is truly an experience you don’t want to miss out on. To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group