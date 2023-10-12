Pirates & Princesses Dinner

A unique Halloween event!

Pirates & Princesses Dinner

The Tulsa Zoo is offering a feat fit for your little princess or budding buccaneer this October.  The Pirates and Princesses Dinner will be offered on Friday, October 20th and Friday, October 27th at the H.A. Chapman Event Lodge on the Tulsa Zoo grounds.

Ticket registration includes an interactive dinner with pirates and princesses, admission to the popular HalloZOOween, and a complimentary Haunted Train ticket.

There are two different dinner options for your kiddo and lots of photo opportunities.

Click here to purchase your ticket and learn more.  Don’t wait to secure your seat – tickets are limited!

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!