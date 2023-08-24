Rogers County Fair

The Rogers County Fair is almost here.  Save September 14 – 17th in your calendar and make plans to stop by and take in all the action.  This annual event will be held at the Claremore Expo Center and is a weekend full of fun, free activities and features community organizations.

The County Square will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. each day for vendor shopping and exhibit viewing.  The carnival will start at 6:00 p.m. and run through 10:00 p.m. along with live entertainment that starts at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks at dark.

Click here to get additional information and start making your plans to attend.

