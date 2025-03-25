Run Wild at the Annual ZooRun

This Year’s Race is April 12th

Oklahoma Central Credit Union ZooRun (Tulsa Zoo/Tulsa Zoo)

One of Tulsa’s most popular runs is back and wilder than ever! The Oklahoma Central Credit Union ZooRun presented by CommunityCare is Saturday, April 12th, 2025 at the Tulsa Zoo.

The event features a 5k, 10K, and the MedWise 1-mile FunRun that all take you through the zoo grounds. Registration is open through race morning and includes a race t-shirt, race bib, finisher medal, access to a post-race hospitality area and free entry to the Tulsa Zoo afterwards. Register here for the 2025 race.

Funds raised through the ZooRun will go towards the organization’s conservation efforts. Run wild at the zoo for a great cause!

