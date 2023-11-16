Skate Under the Lights at Arvest Winterfest

Arvest Winterfest returns to downtown Tulsa for its 16th year of skating under the Tulsa skyline. The event is a joyful holiday experience for the entire family, with a range of exciting activities and entertainment. More than 100,000 people come out each year to enjoy the outdoor skating, holiday lights and festive holiday music, courtesy of Cox Media Group. The event is open to the public through January 2, 2024.

There are a number special features in place for this year’s events.

Fridays you can enjoy free entertainment from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. featuring music performances by children from local churches, schools, nonprofit organizations and choral groups.

Saturdays you can experience the enchantment of the Winterfest Express train, which arrives from the North Pole and is free to all ages. The train is available every Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sundays you can have your picture taken with Santa. Bring your family and have your free photo taken every Sunday from the start of the season until Christmas. Santa will be onsite from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. each Sunday.

Arvest Winterfest also features a number of weekly discounts. Click here for a full schedule of the discounts available.

Tickets are available ahead of time for purchase online or onsite. Click here to check out the calendar and purchase your tickets now.

©2023 Cox Media Group