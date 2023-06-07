SOLD OUT: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Congratulations, Green Country! You sold out the 17th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway and raised more than $1.5 MILLION for the kids of St. Jude.

While the tickets to win the house are gone, you can still win the Open House prize during the open houses from now through June 18th. That’s a $5,000 gift card to Bassett Home Furnishings. Click here to learn more about that prize and when you can stop and see the house.

Join us on FOX 23 on Sunday, June 25th when we give away the house and the other exciting prizes.

Dream Home Details:

The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is built by Shaw Homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood. Its address is 19244 E. White Willow Pass, Owasso, OK 74055

4 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

3,000 square feet (estimated)

Open floor plan

Secluded large master suite

Open House Dates:

Every Saturday and Sunday from May 13th – June 18th

Saturday hours: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday hours: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

2023 marks the 17th year Cox Media Group stations have teamed up with listeners and viewers to raise nearly $13 million for the organization.

Thank you for your support!

ST. JUDE DREAM HOME® GIVEAWAY 2023 TERMS & CONDITIONS

