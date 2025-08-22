St Jude Walk Returns to OneOK Field September 27!

St Jude Walk Tulsa 2025

Join us at OneOK Field, Saturday, September 27th as we help raise money for St Jude Childrens Hospital. This fun filled event is so much more than a walk! Of course we will be raising funds through donations, but there will also be live music, great food, vendors and so many other activities, you won’t want to miss!

St Jude Walk Tulsa Kid Hero (Mike Brown/ALSAC)

St Jude Walk Timeline:

9:00am EVENT OPENS

10:00am OPENING CEREMONY & WALK STARTS

10:20am Noon CELEBRATION PARTY

So, get your team together or just grab a friend and come and walk with us to help find a cure for childhood cancer. Want to walk? You can even walk virtually! Click HERE!

Can’t make it on the 27th but still want to be a hero for these deserving kids? Click HERE TO DONATE!

