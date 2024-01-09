Stars on Stage: The Wizard of Oz!

The Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center is bringing to stage The Wizard of Oz! Partnered with Broken Arrow Public Schools, this show is for empowering children with disabilities to develop creative skills related to the theatre arts. This theatrical production gives the youth and their older peers a chance to put on the performance of a lifetime on February 9th – 11th. This family friendly show is a great way to support the up-and-coming youth in their pursuit of greatness. Tickets are on sale online now. For showtimes or more information click here.

