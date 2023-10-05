Save the Date: The Taste of Brookside returns on Thursday, October 12th. Come take a walk through the beautiful Brookside area entertainment district and sample dishes from all of your favorite restaurants (and drink samples where served). The wristband you purchase is a passport for every participating business. Taste what everyone has to offer then cast your vote for Best Dish and Best Drink on Brookside. This is all presented by The Brookside Business Association, supporting the significant work of the Youth Services of Tulsa. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit here.

