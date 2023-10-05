Taste of Brookside

Taste of Brookside 2023

Save the Date: The Taste of Brookside returns on Thursday, October 12th. Come take a walk through the beautiful Brookside area entertainment district and sample dishes from all of your favorite restaurants (and drink samples where served). The wristband you purchase is a passport for every participating business. Taste what everyone has to offer then cast your vote for Best Dish and Best Drink on Brookside. This is all presented by The Brookside Business Association, supporting the significant work of the Youth Services of Tulsa. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!