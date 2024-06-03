Taste of Summer in Broken Arrow

Taste of Summer

Just in the time for the season, Taste of Summer is returning to Broken Arrow! This family friendly event will feature arts & crafts, water inflatables, treasure digs, food trucks, and many more activities to choose from. Blue Bell Creameries will also be providing over 100 gallons of ice cream in over 24 flavors scattered throughout the celebration to ensure everyone gets a taste. This single-day event will span from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on June 22nd, 2024 at the Central Park on Main in Broken Arrow. For more information about this event, click here.

