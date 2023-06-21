Taste of Summer Returns in Broken Arrow

Taste of Summer 2023

Taste of Summer 2023, presented by Kinetic by Windstream and Blue Bell Creameries, is returning to Broken Arrow on Saturday, August 5th (new date!) for its annual Ice Cream Festival.

The annual festival will take place at Central Park in Broken Arrow and feature summertime fun for the entire family, including:

  • Unlimited Blue Bell ice cream
  • “Get Active Zone” for all ages
  • Kid’s craft area
  • Marketplace with local vendors
  • Food vendors
  • Water inflatables and cooling stations to stay cool
  • BAPD & BAFD Touch-a-Truck
  • All new “water wars” zone with water balloon fights

Tickets can be purchased online, at the gate or at the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the event, click here.

