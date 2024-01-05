The Expo Square Pavilion is proud to host the Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show this year in Tulsa! This event will give you a chance to discover your next adventure! The SageNet center will be filled with fishing boats, pontoon boats, cruisers, ski boats, motorhomes , campers and more! This family friendly event spans from January 29, 2024 through February 4, 2024. Admission is also free for kids 12 and under so there is plenty for the whole family to spark your excitement for getting outside! Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. For exact dates and times or more information click here

