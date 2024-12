Tulsa Botanic Garden is inviting you to their much anticipated and annual Garden of Lights holiday display. Reconnect with family and friends in the garden illuminated with colorful lights. You can also make s’mores over fire pits, enjoy holiday music, and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Santa will be onsite every night alongside additional live entertainment. Click here to purchase your tickets ahead and time and to check out their full list of activities each night.

