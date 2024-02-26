Tulsa Irish Festival Returns to River West Festival Park

Tulsa Irish Festival

The 2024 Tulsa Irish Festival is returning to town this March! This festival is family-friendly, culturally authentic way to celebrate Celtic heritage in the arts, music, and culture. There will be a wide variety of entertainment with top performers, authentic vendors and food, entertaining and captivating activities for children in their “Kid’s Zone” and a truly immersive experience for the whole family at the River West Festival Park in downtown Tulsa. This event spans from March 8th-10th, with worship services on that Sunday during the festival. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online. For more details or to purchase tickets click here.

