The Tulsa Zoo Throws a Big HallowZOOeen Bash

This not-so-scary event has something for the whole family.

HalloZOOween 2024

The Tulsa Zoo’s HallowZOOween is a spooky (but not-too-scary) is Halloween experience that attracts thousands of people to the Tulsa Zoo every year.  Kids and adults dressed in their finest Halloween garb head out for a night or afternoon of frightful fun and tons of candy.  The event includes Goblin Stops where kids can pick up sweet treats, carnival games in a pumpkin patch, haunted train rides around the zoo and special themed areas in specific areas of the Tulsa Zoo.

Be sure to stop by the Creepy Carousel for a spooky and fun ride.  Mix 96.5, K95.5, and KRMG are proud sponsors of the Creepy Carousel.

The event runs over two different weekends, October 18th – 20th and October 25th – 27th, and tickets are now on sale.  Click here to learn more about the event and how you can still grab tickets to attend.

